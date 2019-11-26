ZooLights Return At The Oakland Zoo For The 2019 Holiday Season
At the Oakland Zoo the holiday season means it's time once again for ZooLights. From Dec. 6 - 23, 26 - 31 & Jan. 1 - 5, 2020 the zoo lights up from 5:30 PM - 9 PM each night.
This year's ZooLights experience offers more great views of the Bay Area from illuminated gondolas, the Music In Motion laser light show, the lit up Outback Express Train, a winter wonderland of swirling snowfalls, and Santa will be there each night between Dec. 6 - 23.
Just 11 days until ZooLights! ----❄️https://t.co/4emF3yWxPk#OZlights #holiday #familyfun pic.twitter.com/cu8f58mCj9— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) November 25, 2019
Parking is free and adult tickets are $11 or $12 depending on whether or not you're a member. Kids (2-14) are $10, or $11 (non-member) while children under 2 & those over 76 are free.
For more head to Oaklandzoo.org.