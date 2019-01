Zombie Village Opens As The Bay's Hottest New Tiki Destination

The team behind some of San Francisco's most popular bars - Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, & Pagan Idol have opened their latest spot, a multi-level tiki bar in the Tenderloin dubbed The Zombie Village.

Zombie Village has a main bar & eight tiki huts that can be reserved on the first floor and upstairs is a loft featuring a second bar called "Doc's Voodoo Lounge".

If you're looking for tiki standards, "progressive" tiki drinks, and zombie cocktails with a healthy amount of rum, Zombie Village is open 5 PM - 2 AM (Monday - Friday), 6 PM - 2 AM on Saturdays & is closed on Sundays.

For a deeper look inside head to Eater SF.