Popular SF Spot Zanze's Cheesecake Closes After 42 Years

Per Eater SF, longtime San Franciscco bakery, Zanze's Cheesecake has closed for good after operating since 1978 at 2405 Ocean Avenue. The space had been closed by 82-year old owner, Sam Zanze, since shelter in place orders began on March 16th and it will not be reopening once the order is lifted,

San Franciscans bid farewell to one of the best cheesecakes in America https://t.co/muBakSHq8e — Eater SF (@eatersf) May 28, 2020

Zanze's was known for its souffle-like cheesecakes that earned a spot on Food & Wine's list of best cheesecakes in America and orders needed to be placed at least a day in advance due to its popularity.

It's unclear if Zanze is done making cheesecakes for good, but for now we'll have to wait & see if they ever become available again.