YUNGBLUD Unveils Collaboration With Dan Reynolds Of Imagine Dragons

YUNGBLUD has had several notable collaborations already in 2019 with Halsey & Travis Barker on "11 Minutes" & Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker on "I Think Im OKAY" now the singer has unveiled his latest one, "Original Me" featuring Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

Video of original me

The song is part of YUNGBLUD's 'Underrated Youth' EP coming out Friday October 18th.