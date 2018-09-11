YouTuber Shane Dawson Producing New Docuseries On Jake Paul

September 11, 2018
Prominent Youtuber personality Shane Dawson hasn't posted a video in over a month, which is very unusual for him, but he's unveiled what he has in store & it will certainly be the biggest deal on Youtube once it comes out. He's continuing his docuseries videos of going inside the lives of other prominent online celebrities and this time he'll be handling one its most polarizing young stars, Jake Paul.

Some of Dawson's most popular videos as of late have docuseries about the life of Jeffree Star and an inside look at what happened with failed convention, TanaCon.

This has likely been in the works for a few months based off of tweets from July.

We'll get to see inside the mind of Jake Paul starting September 25th.

