YouTuber Shane Dawson Producing New Docuseries On Jake Paul

Prominent Youtuber personality Shane Dawson hasn't posted a video in over a month, which is very unusual for him, but he's unveiled what he has in store & it will certainly be the biggest deal on Youtube once it comes out. He's continuing his docuseries videos of going inside the lives of other prominent online celebrities and this time he'll be handling one its most polarizing young stars, Jake Paul.

Video of The Mind of Jake Paul - Teaser Trailer

Some of Dawson's most popular videos as of late have docuseries about the life of Jeffree Star and an inside look at what happened with failed convention, TanaCon.

This has likely been in the works for a few months based off of tweets from July.

I know it’s controversial but i really wanna try more things like this on my channel. I wanna try things i’m genuinely fascinated by and interested in. The ups and downs of Jake Paul’s life and persona is something I would LOVE to see from the inside. pic.twitter.com/5Og8qoknNp — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 12, 2018

We'll get to see inside the mind of Jake Paul starting September 25th.