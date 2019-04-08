The Younger Generation Is Risking Hearing Loss At An Unprecedented Rate

Don't think wearing is ear plugs is cool? Change that. It is becoming increasingly more of an issue for teenagers and young adults who constantly are listening to music through headphones & attending concerts without proper hearing protection. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 1.1 billion teens & young adults are at risk of hearing loss.

Nearly 50% of people aged 12-35 years – or 1.1 billion young people – are at risk of #hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds, including music they listen to through personal audio devices https://t.co/l0aB42Z5FV#SafeListening pic.twitter.com/7EMnbQjVYl — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 12, 2019

WHO warns that volume levels exceeding 100 decibels can be harmful to your ears, a decibel level you'll encounter at most concerts & music festivals. It's especially damaging if you're exposed to that volume level for 15 minutes, or longer at a time.

Being exposed to volume levels of more than 85 db on a regular basis can lead to tinnitus, which is more commonly known as ringing of the ears, and it affects 15 - 20% of people. It's typically a sign of some level of hearing loss.

What can be done to help prevent hearing loss? WHO recommends listening to music on personal devices at lower levels, wearing ear plugs at noisy venues, and taking "short listening breaks" at concerts of about 15 minutes. They also advise that you restrict listening to music on personal devices to an hour per day. Using noise-cancelling headphones, or earphones is also recommended when you can.

