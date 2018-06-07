Young The Giant, Billy Idol Coming To Napa This Fall For Safeway Open
June 7, 2018
Napa PGA Tour event, the Safeway Open, has announced their 2018 concert series set for this October.
2018 #SafewayOpen Concert Series Lineup:— Safeway Open (@SafewayOpen) June 7, 2018
Thursday Oct. 4- @sammyhagar
Friday Oct. 5 - @youngthegiant
Saturday Oct. 6- @billyidol
Tickets and info: https://t.co/U9XIsRWgwK
Get ready to rock Napa! pic.twitter.com/8QxSFZmHsB
Daily tickets are $40 and get you into the golf event & the concert. 5-day tix are $100. You can grab them here.