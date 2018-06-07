Young The Giant, Billy Idol Coming To Napa This Fall For Safeway Open

June 7, 2018
Napa PGA Tour event, the Safeway Open, has announced their 2018 concert series set for this October.

Sammy Hagar will play October 4, Young The Giant October 5, & Billy Idol on October 6.

Daily tickets are $40 and get you into the golf event & the concert. 5-day tix are $100. You can grab them here.

