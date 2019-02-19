Young The Giant And Fitz And The Tantrums Announce Berkeley Show

Young The Giant has announced a summer tour with Fitz & The Tantrums and one of its final stops will be Thursday night August 15th at Berkeley's Greek Theatre with Alice Merton opening.

summer 2019 let's get it !!!! presale starts tomorrow at 12pm est --⚡️--⚡️-- hit up https://t.co/xgt3n6jL2w to get your presale password !! pic.twitter.com/TwbZeuDvP3 — Young the Giant (@youngthegiant) February 19, 2019

Pre-sale for the show begins at 10AM Thursday (2/21) with the password "ytgfitz". General on sale is at 10AM on Friday (2/22).

For more ingo & tickets head to apeconcerts.com.