Young The Giant And Fitz And The Tantrums Announce Berkeley Show

February 19, 2019
Young The Giant has announced a summer tour with Fitz & The Tantrums and one of its final stops will be Thursday night August 15th at Berkeley's Greek Theatre with Alice Merton opening.

Pre-sale for the show begins at 10AM Thursday (2/21) with the password "ytgfitz". General on sale is at 10AM on Friday (2/22).

For more ingo & tickets head to apeconcerts.com.

