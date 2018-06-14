You Need To Make $60 An Hour To Afford A 2-Bedroom Apartment In The Bay Area
Per a report from the National Coalition For Low Income Housing the average worker in the U.S. can't rent a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the country. In the Bay Area things are especially bad (not shocking).
Hourly pay needed to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, by metro area— Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) June 13, 2018
San Francisco: $60 an hour
San Jose: $48
Oakland: $45
Honolulu: $39
Seattle: $36
DC: $34
NY: $34
Boston: $33
LA: $32
Denver: $27
Miami, Portland: $26
For a typical workweek you would need to make at least $60 an hour in San Francisco, Marin, & San Mateo counties with some areas needing you to make a nice $90 an hour to be able to afford a "typical 2-bedroom apartment".
Contra Costa County is slightly better in some spots where you could afford a 2-bedroom at $38 an hour (Richmond, Martinez, Antioch), but you'd need $67 an hour to get one of those apartments in Danville.
Meanwhile, in Arkansas $13 an hour will get you a 2-bedroom apartment. For more visit the National Coalition For Low Income Housing.