You Need To Make $60 An Hour To Afford A 2-Bedroom Apartment In The Bay Area

Per a report from the National Coalition For Low Income Housing the average worker in the U.S. can't rent a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the country. In the Bay Area things are especially bad (not shocking).

Hourly pay needed to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, by metro area

San Francisco: $60 an hour

San Jose: $48

Oakland: $45

Honolulu: $39

Seattle: $36

DC: $34

NY: $34

Boston: $33

LA: $32

Denver: $27

Miami, Portland: $26

Here's the state-by-state breakdown:

For a typical workweek you would need to make at least $60 an hour in San Francisco, Marin, & San Mateo counties with some areas needing you to make a nice $90 an hour to be able to afford a "typical 2-bedroom apartment".

Contra Costa County is slightly better in some spots where you could afford a 2-bedroom at $38 an hour (Richmond, Martinez, Antioch), but you'd need $67 an hour to get one of those apartments in Danville.

Meanwhile, in Arkansas $13 an hour will get you a 2-bedroom apartment. For more visit the National Coalition For Low Income Housing.