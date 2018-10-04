You Need To Earn Over $200k To Afford The Average Home In San Francisco And San Jose

Howmuch.net has revealed their study on the salary needed to afford the median-priced home in America's 50 largest cities. It's no surprise to those of us in the Bay Area that San Jose & San Francisco top the list & it's not particularly close.

The top 10 looks like this:

San Jose -- $274,623.19 San Francisco -- $213,726.86 San Diego -- $130,986.05 Los Angeles -- $114,907.52 Boston -- $109,411.27 Seattle -- $109,274.91 New York City -- $103,235.16 Washington, D.C. -- $96,144.49 Denver -- $93,263.28 Portland -- $85,369.09

California has the top 4 spots in the study & San Jose is a place where you reportedly need to earn more than a quarter million dollars to afford the average home. The numbers come from HSH who found out the median price of homes in the 50 largest American cities ($1.4 million in San Jose, $1.07 million in San Francisco) then they calculated monthly principal, property tax, interest and insurance payments buyers must pay for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. They also assumed a 20% down payment in their calculations.

