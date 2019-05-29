You Could Make $10k To Drink Rosé And Take Photos

Rosé wine brand Rosé All Day is holding a very 2019 contest, or as they're calling it, an "influencer casting call" to find the next face of their brand. If selected you could win $10,000 and a trip to stay at & create content at their chateau in France.

To qualify you'll need to be 21+ and live in the U.S. You also must follow their Instagram account and post "killer #RoséAllDay content" during the contest period of June 8, 2019 - September 2, 2019. Be sure to tag their account in photos, as well. Good luck.