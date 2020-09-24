Michelob Ultra is looking to pay you $50k to travel and drink beer

Michelob ULTRA is currently in search of a CEO (a Chief Exploration Officer) to travel around some of California's best National Parks and take scenic pictures featuring their beer. The six-month gig will pay you $50k, come with a camper van, and you can bring a guest with you.

Among the stops you'd be making are Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Sequoia National Parks in California as well as Big Bend National Park in Texas & Saguaro National Park in Arizona.

You must be 21+, have a valid driver's license and you have until September 30th to apply.

You'll also need to be pretty good at editing videos and abiding by CDC guidelines because there's a pandemic going on.

Apply here.