In SF There's Now A Car-Free Route From The Ferry Building To The Ocean
It is a mostly car-free route thats ideal for walkers and cyclists
As of this past weekend you can now enjoy a mostly car-free route between the San Francisco Zoo & Ferry Building, so all the way from Ocean Beach to the Bay. The SF Recreation and Parks Dept. announced the temporary route and hopes to make it permanent.
With Golden Gate Park Slow Streets, we now have a safe, mostly car-free route for walking and biking that stretches from the Zoo to the Ferry Building — from Ocean Beach to the Bay.— Gordon Mar (@D4GordonMar) September 20, 2020
And with our GGP Sustainable Travel Study + D4 Mobility Study, we’re looking to the future. pic.twitter.com/VPW0rmNgbR
It's part of Golden Gate Park's "slow streets" program that connects streets that have previously been closed to traffic amidst the COVID-19 pandemic & it allows an expanded space for walking, cycling, skating, and gathering between the Panhandle and Ocean Beach.
Golden Gate Park now has a car-free East-West pathway running all the way from Panhandle to Ocean Beach!— Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) September 20, 2020
The goal is to close roads to cars for a pathway from Ocean Beach to Ferry Building for walking, biking, playing, gathering.
It's temporary now but let's make it permanent!
Here are the areas along the route that are still shared with cars:
- A portion of the route on Transverse Drive, between JFK Drive and Overlook Drive
- A portion of the Metson/Middle Drive/MLK Drive loop near the south end of the Polo Field
- The intersection at MLK Drive and Chain of Lakes Drive/41st Avenue
- A portion of MLK Drive near Lincoln Way
- Authorized vehicles, including park maintenance vehicles, park ranger vehicles, and other city department vehicles, will also be using the roads along the route.
Otherwise, it's all car-free and if you're curious on where exactly to utilize the routes head here.
