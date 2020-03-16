You Can Support Bands Right Now By Buying Their Merch

March 16, 2020
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak you might be grappling with ways to support businesses and artists that you like without being able to go out to do as you usually can. Perhaps you're ordering from restaurants via delivery, or takeout and already streaming more music from your favorite artists. Vice has posted an article about how buying merchandise is the best way to support artists right now.

Touring can provide a vital income for artists and without that for the next few months at least, it seems, purchasing their merchandise and music "can mean the difference between a meal and none," says Vice. The loss of tour revenue can mean months of repercussions for an artist so supporting them by buying merch, music, subscribing to their Patreon, etc... are essential for many lower-level acts at the moment.

Many artists have also started livestreaming concerts like Yungblud & Code Orange. Hopefully we can see them live on stage, in person again soon.

