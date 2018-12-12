You Can Spend The Night At The House From 'A Christmas Story'

It's that time of year where 'A Christmas Story' is on constantly, often in 24-hour marathons & if you're a huge fan of the classic film you might be interested in spending a night in Ralphie's actual house from the movie.

Ralphie's House From 'A Christmas Story' Is Available to Rent — https://t.co/UAfRYykDqc pic.twitter.com/KnnxO7cRT3 — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) December 11, 2018

The A Christmas Story House rents for $495 a night and sleeps six. Rates tend to be higher for holiday stays ($995/night) & you have TV, a microwave, twin beds (Ralphie & Randy's), and free wif-fi. Rooms are also available at the neighboring Bumpus House.

For rates and dates for the home in Cleveland, Ohio head to the official site.