You Can Spend Halloween Night In SF Dungeon's Alcatraz Suite
Once again the San Francisco Dungeon is offering overnight stays in their chilling Alcatraz Suite during Halloween week. As of 9 AM (PST) on October 24th you'll be able to book a night stay on the nights of October 29th, 30th, & 31st.
What's better than visiting The San Francisco Dungeon? Most of you peasants would say "nothing," but there is something... it's SPENDING THE NIGHT in The San Francisco Dungeon! This #Halloween, we're partnering with Booking.com again to bring back #sleepovers on October 29th, 30th, and 31st. A few non-wussies will get to slumber amidst the eerie darkness and haunting walls of our #Alcatraz cell. Are any of you good-for-nothings ready for a heart-stopping thrill? ------ #scary #seance #ouijaboard #haunted #sanfrancisco #bookingcom #sfdungeon
The attraction on Fisherman's Wharf has teamed with booking.com to offer up the room.
Here's what you will have if you book a night stay:
- Two prison beds in an authentically reproduced cell
- Dungeon issued toiletries, PJs and midnight snacks
- (A possible last…) supper
- A séance to conjure up the dead…
- A spooky bedtime story from a dungeon resident for being tucked up in bed for a not-so-comfortable night
- For those that survive the night, breakfast in bed cell will be provided along with a swag bag of Dungeon goodies
The price for each night is $66.60 and you can book beginning at 9AM (on 10/24) at booking.com.