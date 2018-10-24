You Can Spend Halloween Night In SF Dungeon's Alcatraz Suite

Once again the San Francisco Dungeon is offering overnight stays in their chilling Alcatraz Suite during Halloween week. As of 9 AM (PST) on October 24th you'll be able to book a night stay on the nights of October 29th, 30th, & 31st.

The attraction on Fisherman's Wharf has teamed with booking.com to offer up the room.

Here's what you will have if you book a night stay:

- Two prison beds in an authentically reproduced cell

- Dungeon issued toiletries, PJs and midnight snacks

- (A possible last…) supper

- A séance to conjure up the dead…

- A spooky bedtime story from a dungeon resident for being tucked up in bed for a not-so-comfortable night

- For those that survive the night, breakfast in bed cell will be provided along with a swag bag of Dungeon goodies

The price for each night is $66.60 and you can book beginning at 9AM (on 10/24) at booking.com.