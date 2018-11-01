You Can See 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Live With The San Francisco Symphony This Fall

November 1, 2018
Tim Burton's legendary film, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' turned 25 this year & if you want to celebrate you can see a live screening of it accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony.

"This is Halloween” -- ---- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Nov 30-Dec 1 take a trip to Christmas Town with Jack Skellington and the SF Symphony in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas feature film with live orchestra!

You have three opportunities to see it. Friday night November 30th, Saturday night December 1st, or Thursday night December 6th. Each screening is from 8 PM - 10 PM at Davies Symphony Hall and tickets can be purchased here.

