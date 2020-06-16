You Can Record Police Interaction With "Hey Siri, I'm Getting Pulled Over" iPhone Shortcut

It will also send your location to the contact of your choice

June 16, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
News

Back in 2018 Apple launched "Shortcuts," which allows iPhone users to conduct multiple tasks on their phones by prompting Siri to do something. Now it's getting more attention after iPhone user Robert Petersen created a shortcut that records your interaction with police and sends your location to a designated contact when you say "Hey, Siri, I'm getting pulled over".

Saying that to Siri will do the following:

  • Stop your music
  • Dim your screen
  • Turn your phone's "Do Not Disturb" feature on
  • A contact you have set up receives a message saying that you're being stopped by police & they'll be sent your location
  • Your front camera starts recording video.

Make sure you have the Shortcuts app installed and you can download the police shortcut here.

Here's a step-by-step video to help:

A similiar app can be installed for Android users called Stop And Frisk Watch.

Tags: 
iphone
Siri
police
Shortcut