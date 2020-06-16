You Can Record Police Interaction With "Hey Siri, I'm Getting Pulled Over" iPhone Shortcut

Back in 2018 Apple launched "Shortcuts," which allows iPhone users to conduct multiple tasks on their phones by prompting Siri to do something. Now it's getting more attention after iPhone user Robert Petersen created a shortcut that records your interaction with police and sends your location to a designated contact when you say "Hey, Siri, I'm getting pulled over".

If anyone was having an issue with ‘Application Not Found’ error with my police recording shortcut, please try this version and let me know if it helped:https://t.co/gFrOSdBV6W — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a2) June 15, 2020

Saying that to Siri will do the following:

Stop your music

Dim your screen

Turn your phone's "Do Not Disturb" feature on

A contact you have set up receives a message saying that you're being stopped by police & they'll be sent your location

Your front camera starts recording video.

Make sure you have the Shortcuts app installed and you can download the police shortcut here.

Here's a step-by-step video to help:

Apparently iphones have a police shortcut link and it does a bunch of things when you tell Siri you're pulled over...?



This is REALLY important if it's legit, all my iphone ppl need to watch this and share. pic.twitter.com/Dp7E3Uj2So — DesiBAE aka Big Horchata (@sarcasticstyle) June 10, 2020

A similiar app can be installed for Android users called Stop And Frisk Watch.