You Can Now Wear Taco Bell Hot Sauce Halloween Costumes
Whether you want to rep hot, verde, diablo, or fire there's now Taco Bell hot sauce packet Halloween costumes for sale in tunic & dress form. This marks the first time that the fast food chain has released officially licensed Halloween costumes.
Taco Bell Halloween costumes include hot sauce packet tunics https://t.co/zHSrGaAN44 @FastFoodMaven #restaurantnews pic.twitter.com/XaPzGeja1Z— Restaurant News (@NRNonline) September 20, 2019
You can grab the hot sauce packet costumes for $39.99, or you can be a cheesy gordita crunch for $44.99. There's even a baby burrito costume for $24.99.
Taco Bell Halloween costume includes 7-layer burrito baby outfit https://t.co/pFOyElmtU6 @FastFoodMaven #restaurantnews pic.twitter.com/0pNm6DyhMV— Restaurant News (@NRNonline) September 19, 2019
They're available at Tacobelltacoshop.com.