You Can Now Wear Taco Bell Hot Sauce Halloween Costumes

Whether you want to rep hot, verde, diablo, or fire there's now Taco Bell hot sauce packet Halloween costumes for sale in tunic & dress form. This marks the first time that the fast food chain has released officially licensed Halloween costumes.

You can grab the hot sauce packet costumes for $39.99, or you can be a cheesy gordita crunch for $44.99. There's even a baby burrito costume for $24.99.

They're available at Tacobelltacoshop.com.