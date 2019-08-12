You Can Now Visit A Secret Ramen And Whiskey Room In Oakland

Oakland's Ramen Shop (5812 College Ave.) has been around since 2012 & it's a popular spot. Now, the place has something else a bit more exclusive - a secret room that fits only where you can sip on rare whiskies and enjoy ramen. You can't just head in there, either. It's a reservations-only spot and you have to be escorted back through a prep kitchen to get into the tiny room.

There’s a Secret Room Filled With Rare Whiskies and Ramen in Oakland https://t.co/PtKTaIfGgL pic.twitter.com/ziutYACt4t — Eater SF (@eatersf) August 9, 2019

Eater SF reports that you have to enter through a tiny door disguised as lockers and inside the space is a wall covered in art & a speaker system for just that room. In addition to the ramen & whiskey there's also rare sour beers that you'll be able to try.

It's $75 a person and reservations can be made here.