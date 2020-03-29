You Can Now Play Cards Against Humanity Online
And video chat at the same time.
You can now practice social distancing while also playing Cards Against Humanity, the party game for "horrible people". You can also video chat with the people you usually play and laugh with while playing the game online at playingcards.io.
The party game for "horrible people" is now available for those in self-isolationhttps://t.co/uTrzyhLReH— NME (@NME) March 29, 2020
You're able to create a virtual room, send the link to your friends and then it's the same setup as the real-life version you're used to playing. You can play with up to six people at a time.
