You Can Now Get Cocktails To Go In California

A day after New York began allowing deliveries of cocktails as another way for businesses to stay afloat during the Coronavirus outbreak, California's Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control eased its alcohol restrictions to allow for something similar here.

California can now sell cocktails to go, but only with food https://t.co/ZfGgs8fIqI — Eater SF (@eatersf) March 20, 2020

The pre-mixed drinks must be sold with food from the same establishment and they must have a secure lid, or cap. The restaurant must also post open-container warnings in the restaurant and online for both the delivery driver and the customer. No deliveries can take place between 2-6AM.

The ABC also lifted a ban on selling alcohol through drive-thru windows.

Bay Area brewery, Fieldwork, notably started curbside pickups and deliveries at its Bay Area locations this week.

For more on what some Bay Area bars & restaurants have planned head to Eater.