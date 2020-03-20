You Can Now Get Cocktails To Go In California
Alcohol can also be sold through drive-thru windows
A day after New York began allowing deliveries of cocktails as another way for businesses to stay afloat during the Coronavirus outbreak, California's Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control eased its alcohol restrictions to allow for something similar here.
California can now sell cocktails to go, but only with food https://t.co/ZfGgs8fIqI— Eater SF (@eatersf) March 20, 2020
The pre-mixed drinks must be sold with food from the same establishment and they must have a secure lid, or cap. The restaurant must also post open-container warnings in the restaurant and online for both the delivery driver and the customer. No deliveries can take place between 2-6AM.
The ABC also lifted a ban on selling alcohol through drive-thru windows.
Bay Area brewery, Fieldwork, notably started curbside pickups and deliveries at its Bay Area locations this week.
Hello friends! Thank you all so much for being so receptive yesterday to our roll out of Curbside/Delivery Crowlers! The Fieldwork Team delivered lots of Crowlers yesterday and are ready to do it again today! 1. Order your Crowlers using www.fieldworkbrewing.com/pre-order. 2. Choose the Taproom location closest to you and choose your Beers. 3. Enter your order information including your address and zip code. 4. Choose the pickup or delivery option. Delivery is available within a 3 mile radius of your chosen Taproom and availability is based on the zip code you enter. 5. If you choose delivery, please add any delivery instructions that may help us locate your address. 6. Please consider leaving a gratuity for our Taproom team during this difficult time. Specifics to Home Delivery: - Berkeley, Corte Madera, Monterey, Sacramento, San Mateo and San Ramon (Napa is Curbside Pickup Only). - Two Crowler minimum order for delivery. - $2.50 delivery fee. - Deliveries are made by Fieldwork Team Members. - We will ask to see valid ID and are required to snap a photo to ensure we're not selling beer to minors. Specifics to Curbside Pickup: - Please call the Taproom when you arrive and we will bring your order to you. Berkeley: (510) 898-1203 Corte Madera: (415) 891-8273 Monterey: (831) 324-0658 Napa: (707) 266-1582 Sacramento: (916) 329-8367 San Mateo: (650) 242-1280 San Ramon: (925) 359-6961 Cheers! The Fieldwork Team #craftbeer #fieldworkbrewing #sanmateo #sanramon #napa #berkeley #sanmateo #sacramento
For more on what some Bay Area bars & restaurants have planned head to Eater.