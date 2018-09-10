You Can Now Camp Out In Covered-Wagon Cabins Near Yosemite

Located in Groveland, California near Yosemite National Park is the Yosemite Pines RV Resort. It's not just any RV resort as they yurts, airstreams, and covered wagons you can stay in for the faux-pioneer experience.

YOSEMITE PINES RV RESORT

The wagons are essentially rustic tents on wheels & they're a good glamping option. Each sleeps 4-6 people and they be rented for between $139-$279.

They've got heat, AC, microwaves, a fridge, and they're even big enough to fit a king-size bed, or bunk bed.

To reserve one head here & for a closer look head to Lonely Planet.