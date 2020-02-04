You Can Now Buy In-N-Out Burger Shoes

In-N-Out

(© USA TODAY files)

In-N-Out Burger has release new shoes styled after their iconic drink cups, which you can with their drink cup socks & mug.

They come in adult sizes for $64.95 and kids sized for $39.95. The burger chain is pushing them before Valentine's Day saying that they'll go farther than a box of chocolates.

They're available on In-N-Out's online shop.

