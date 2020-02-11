FYI You Can Make A Broom Stand Up Any Day Of The Year

(Via FM 101.9)

If you were anywhere on the internet last night, you might have seen a very weird trend, or even #BroomChallenge.

This claims that now and now only, you can stand your normal, every day broom up on it's own because the planets are all aligned and of all the things those celestial bodies could possibly do, they've decided to effect your brooms specifically, allowing them to stand up on their own. It's true! NASA even said it.

Only a couple of problems. NASA didn't say it. And you can do it pretty much any time you've got 30 seconds of too-much-time on your hands. It has absolutely nothing to do with gravity, and more to do with physics. It's just a matter of balancing your broom correctly. People really do believe anything they see on the internet without doing a single bit of research.

Some of y’all have never tried to stand a broom up on its own and it shows.



(Yes you can really do this. No, NASA didn’t say anything about it. You can do it all the time. https://t.co/8a7sasj0uu ) https://t.co/1O4GaQ3vzH — Britton Peele (@BrittonPeele) February 10, 2020