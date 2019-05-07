You Can Join Goat Yoga Sessions In San Francisco This Sunday

If you've been wondering how you can get in on the goat yoga craze yourself, here's a heads up that City Grazing is offering four sessions this Sunday May 12th - Mother's Day. Sessions will be held in their open-air industrial goat barn in the Bayview District (100 Cargo Way) at the following times:

10:10am

10:45am

11:20am

11:55am

Wondering what to do for Mother’s Day next week? How about a mom and me #YoGoats class? We have 4 classes available next Sunday May 12th. Come and experience some light hearted yoga with baby goats and create a create fun memories that will last longer than flowers. Link in bio to sign up. . . . . #citygrazing #sfgoats #goatsofig #goatsofinstagram #goatlife #goatlove #goatsofsanfrancisco #yogawithgoats #goatloversanonymous #goatageddon #goattherapy #adoptedgoats #citygoats #goatsoftheday #goat #goatsandthecity #animalsofinsta #goatsareawesome #goaty #yogagoats #babygoatyoga #goatyoga #yogalife #yogafun #yogagram #animalyoga #yogasunday #getyourzenon A post shared by City Grazing Goats -- (@citygrazing) on May 4, 2019 at 2:45pm PDT

Tickets are $32.04 per person and can be purchased here. Deb Burkman will instruct the 30-minute sessions & there's also 15 minutes of frolicking included.

Proceeds go towards helping City Grazing adopt & raise these goats. For more info head to DoTheBay.