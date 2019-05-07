You Can Join Goat Yoga Sessions In San Francisco This Sunday
If you've been wondering how you can get in on the goat yoga craze yourself, here's a heads up that City Grazing is offering four sessions this Sunday May 12th - Mother's Day. Sessions will be held in their open-air industrial goat barn in the Bayview District (100 Cargo Way) at the following times:
- 10:10am
- 10:45am
- 11:20am
- 11:55am
Tickets are $32.04 per person and can be purchased here. Deb Burkman will instruct the 30-minute sessions & there's also 15 minutes of frolicking included.
Proceeds go towards helping City Grazing adopt & raise these goats. For more info head to DoTheBay.
