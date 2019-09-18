You Can Get Paid $1,300 If You Watch 13 Stephen King Movies By Halloween

(Via WYCD)

Horror fans -- or scaredy-cats -- have a chance to earn $1,300 by watching 13 films based off Stephen King's most chilling novels by Halloween.

The opportunity is presented by USDish.com in preparation for the upcoming film "Doctor Sleep," a sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining."

"No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply," according to the website. "Tell us why you’re the perfect victim and what you hope to gain from this experience (aside from the $1,300, of course), and this dream—or nightmare—job could be yours!"

During your horror binge, you'll be asked questions such as which film you liked the most, if you're watching alone or with friends, and how your heart rate is going with each creepy scene.

The participant will get a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, a Fitbit and some Stephen King paraphernalia, as well as a worksheet to guide them through how to chronicle their viewing experience. The watcher will also get a movie theater gift card to watch "It Chapter Two" or "Doctor Sleep."

The participant won't have to log their experience watching "It Chapter Two" or "Doctor Sleep," but once they log the 13 other films, they'll get $1,300.

"In 200 words or less, tell us why you should be tortured this way," the site said. "Let us know how you like to celebrate the Halloween season and any other relevant information that would make you the perfect candidate."

The list of films to watch -- which will be provided by DishUS -- are below. You can enter the contest at the contest webpage, and you have to watch the films by Halloween.