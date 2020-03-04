You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-Watch 'The Office'

Do you love binge watching “The Office?” Here’s your chance to win a bit of cash and land your dream job.

USDish is looking for a loyal fan to watch 15 hours of the sitcom in honor of its 15-year anniversary. The winner will get $1,000 in cash along with a Netflix gift card and a bag of “The Office” merchandise.

Dish Network will pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office (roughly 45 episodes) over a period of 9 days.



Applications are available here: https://t.co/fj4Edqj80t pic.twitter.com/m9mSWdsRA0 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 4, 2020

The 15 hours will comprise roughly 45 episodes of “The Office.”

“Got caught in a pyramid scheme with the son of the deposed king of Nigeria? This isn’t a case of Scott’s tots,” the job posting reads. “When we say we’ll pay you $1,000 to watch about 15 hours, we mean it.”

The lucky fan must complete a checklist and be able to identify the common phrases from the show. USDish said that their goal is to better understand how often sitcoms repeat regular tropes.

The selected lucky fan will get nine days to complete the task.

If you would like to fill out an application, you must do it by Monday, March 16. If you’re feeling it, you can post a video submission to boost your chances.

Dish said you have to be at least 18 years old and a United States citizen to land the job. Click here to apply.