You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Watch All The 'Harry Potter' Films In One Sitting

EDSmart.org has unveiled a dream job for America's biggest 'Harry Potter' fans. They're paying five people $1,000 to complete a 25-hour marathon of all the 'Harry Potter' films including the 'Fantastic Beasts' films, as well. All in one sitting.

You likely have the time for this.



Company looking to pay 5 people $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter movie https://t.co/oQeIfxvjRV — KTVU (@KTVU) April 17, 2020

The website noted that us muggles are currently dealing with self-isolation similiar to living in the cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive and they realize we could all use a little magic right now.

You must be over 18 and the ideal candiate has an outgoing social media personality as they'll be livestreaming the whole experience. To help get you through they'll equip you with:

$100 GrubHub gift card

Chocolate frogs

Butterbeer caramel corn

a "Gryffindor" snuggie

Candy slugs

Bertie Botts every flavor jelly beans

Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler

You have until May 15th to apply and you can do so here. Five people will be selected.