You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Go RV Camping For 2 Days With No Internet

Satellite Internet is looking for candidates who are willing to make $1,000 for 2 days of RV camping. The catch is that you'll have to completely give up technology for those two days in order to really take a "digital detox".

WOULD YOU DO IT? A company wants to pay one random person $1,000 to go on a 'digital detox' for 2 days inside an RV. No Netflix. No social media. Just you and nature. https://t.co/TPWonkjw5g — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) August 25, 2020

Candidates must be 25 or older, eligible to work in the U.S., and able to drive legally in any state you'll travel through.

An RV will not be provided, but they'll reimburse you if you rent one (up to $1,000).

The random winner will be paid ($400 up front, $600 at the end) to take that two day camping trip at a national park of their choice and will also receive a Satellite Internet mobile hotspot at the end of the 48 hours so they can share their experience.

To apply head here. You must do so before September 23rd, 2020.