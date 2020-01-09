You Can Get Hired To Party Sober For $50 An Hour

Swedish non-alcoholic beverage company, Gnista, has two new positions they're looking to fill. They're looking to hire you to party for $50/hour, the catch is you have to party sober.

Qualifications don't include any degrees, or schooling, however, they would prefer to hire someone who's never tried being sober while going out clubbing and has extensive history of partying. They also want someone who's fluent in English, or Swedish.

If selected you'll win round-trip flights to and fromStockholm, Swenden where you'll stay at the Downtown Camper Hotel and that's where your shift will begin using Gnista's Tonic.

You have until February 29, 2020 to apply and you can do so at gnistaspirits.com.