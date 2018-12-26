You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers From Shake Shack For The Next Week

Lines have been long since the Bay Area's first Shake Shack opened its doors earlier this month at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto. If you're still looking to try it how about getting a free cheeseburger while you're at it?

From now through January 2, 2019 if you use the code THANKYOU18 through the Shake Shack App, or online you can redeem a free cheeseburger with any order of $10, or more.

Two more Shake Shack locations are expected to open in the Bay Area in 2019. They'll be in Larkspur and in San Francisco's Marina district.