You Can Get $1 Tiki Cocktails At Applebee's For The Whole Month Of August

Another month, another cheap drink special at Applebee's. On the heels of July's Malibu Dollar Mama the restaurant unveiled their $1 Mai Tai. A tiki drink mixing rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime.

Each 10 oz. mug will come with a mini cocktail umbrella and the company's VP of beverage integration says drinking will be like getting whisked away to the South Seas without having to leave the neighborhood.

You have until September 1st to give this one a try before they unveil their next cheap drink special.