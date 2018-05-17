You Can Be The First To See Disneyland's Pixar Pier - For A Price

Pixar Fest has been going strong at Disneyland since April 13 and it continues through September. There's even more Pixar-related goodness to be stoked on as Pixar Pier opens to the public on June 23 at California Adventure.

If you're tired of waiting and want a sneak peek before anyone else, for $299 you can get a VIP viewing on the night of June 22. Plus you'll get special snacks, commemorative gear & more.

Pixar Pier will feature the revamped Incredicoaster in place of California Screamin', the Lamplight Lounge in place of the Cove Bar, the Pixar Pal-around instead of Mickey's Fun Wheel, and plenty more Pixar-themed attractions.

You can get your tix for the event here & remember in 2019 we'll get Star Wars Land.