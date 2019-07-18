You Can Audition To Join The Golden State Warriors' New House Band

As the Warriors head to San Francisco to play at the new Chase Center next season the team will look different and the in-game entertainment will look a bit different as well. There will still be the Warriors Dance Team, Jr. Jam Squad, and other staples, but this year the team is adding a band to play at home games.

The Golden State Warriors Band is looking for musicians of all styles, communities, and cultures from around the Bay Area and both individuals and small ensembles can apply. Whether you play an acoustic, or electronic instrument, or if you're a singer, or rapper you can apply for a spot in the band.

To apply head here and be ready to provide the following:

Accurate contact information

Minimum 2-3 minutes of video showing you performing with your main instrument

Headshot

Here's some requirements for to earn a spot in the band:

At least 18 years of age at the time of the in-person auditions

Able to pick up music and simple dance steps quickly

Able to perform well with other performers

Quick learner who is open and adaptable to change

Strong work ethic and a positive attitude

Charismatic stage presence

Live performance experience

You have until Monday July 22nd to apply.

In addition to a new band, the Warriors will also have a new special fan section dedicated to fans who will begin cheers & chants. Fans selected for that will get into games at a discounted price. If you feel you're energetic & passionate enough about the Warriors you can submit your audition tape here.