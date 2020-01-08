You Can Adopt Dogs That Failed TSA Training For Being Too Nice

A few years ago the TSA began a program that made it simple for people to adopt dogs that failed their training program. Dogs that didn't make the cut include ones that seem uninterested in the tasks they're supposed to do, too friendly, and too stressed.

The @TSA are seeking people to adopt dogs who failed TSA training or are retired: https://t.co/9kSJszS5dm pic.twitter.com/SQTdKPquEP — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 2, 2017

Dogs that are in their program are ones that have high-energy and drive, but couldn't make it all the way through to becoming a full time TSA working animal.

Among the requirements necessary for those looking to adopt ones of these pups are:

No plans of moving within 6 months of adoption

Be able to provide the dog training, medical care, and exercise

Having a completley fenced yard

The dogs will typically be the following breeds:

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Shepherd

Labrador Retriever

Belgian Malinois

The waitlist is currently extensive to be considered as an adopter, but keep checking the TSA site for the next chance that it opens up.