Yosemite To Reopen To The Public On Thursday June 11th

After closing to the public in March, Yosemite National Park is ready to reopen to the public on Thursday June 11th. All main attractions will be available and there will be a limit to 1,700 vehicle passes per day.

There will be a temporary day use reservation system and you'll have to show proof of your pass at entrance gates.

The Yosemite Valley & Awhanee Hotels will be open and you can camp overnight in Yosemite Valley.

Certain roads and trails will not be open on Thursday and you can learn more here.