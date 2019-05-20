Yosemite Tells To Travelers To Prep For Winter Conditions After May Snowfall

We received more wet weather than usual in the Bay Area for this time of year & that's translated to cooler weather and more snowfall for Yosemite National Park than is usual in May, as well. More snow is expected to fall through Monday.

Those who braved snow-caused temporary road closures and chain controls got a bit of rain, hail, snow, AND sun all in one day!



Can't be in Yosemite and don't want to completely miss the wacky weather? Yosemite Conservancy's webcams have you covered: https://t.co/gaVDF7FdTO pic.twitter.com/W5FgHXDqrH — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) May 20, 2019

Just weeks away from summer, park officials have had to advise travelers to brace for winter conditions and chains might be required to drive along Highways 140, 120, 120 W & 41 in and around the park.

Yosemite looks like a snow globe, and summer is just around the corner https://t.co/YfPPs1KxgF pic.twitter.com/86WJ2AoEnl — SFGate (@SFGate) May 19, 2019

While late spring storms aren't unusual, ones bringing this level of snow are. It's also great news for the park's waterfalls, which will be roaring at high levels.