Yosemite Tells To Travelers To Prep For Winter Conditions After May Snowfall

May 20, 2019
Dallas
We received more wet weather than usual in the Bay Area for this time of year & that's translated to cooler weather and more snowfall for Yosemite National Park than is usual in May, as well. More snow is expected to fall through Monday.

Just weeks away from summer, park officials have had to advise travelers to brace for winter conditions and chains might be required to drive along Highways 140, 120, 120 W & 41 in and around the park.

While late spring storms aren't unusual, ones bringing this level of snow are. It's also great news for the park's waterfalls, which will be roaring at high levels.

 

