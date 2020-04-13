Yosemite Experiencing A Wildlife Resurgence During Park Closure

Bears, bobcats, coyotes and more are taking advantage of the Yosemite park closure amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. A usually bustling time of the year at the park now only sees 100 employees, or so and animals coming out from the edges of the park to the forefront.

Wildlife is reclaiming Yosemite National Park: 'The bear population has quadrupled' https://t.co/wE5AKDb6Cr — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 13, 2020

As this park closure looks to be the longest in Yosemite's history we're likely to see some significant upticks in the amount of animals roaming. Dane Peterson of the Ahwahnee Hotel notes that the bear population has quadrupled. Animals are often seen now hanging around cabins and camps they usually don't venture near.

The Los Angeles Times notes that the virus has not struck the Yosemite Valley yet and there are capacity limits placed on nearby markets and businesses. The park's gates are closed to everyone except employees and essential workers who can prove that they have homes there.

There's currently no set date for Yosemite to reopen.