Yosemite Could Reopen To Visitors In June

After closing on March 20th, Yosemite National Park is looking to reopen to visitors as soon as early June.

Yosemite, Joshua Tree announce reopening plans and rules https://t.co/Te1uUhuA9h — KTVU (@KTVU) May 20, 2020

Those just going for a day would need to make a reservation to visit the park & capacity would be limited by about 50%.

The Yosemite Valley & Awhanee Hotels would reopen fully and at least two campsites would be available to park goers, as well.

Face coverings would be suggested, but not required.

The U.S. Dept. of the Interior still needs to approve any plan for Yosemite to reopen.