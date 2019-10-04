The "World's Worst" Burger King Has Shut Down On Market St.

The Burger King at Market & Grove in San Francisco, which was known more for drug use, homeless people, and the negative aspects of the Civic Center neighborhood has closed for good as of October 1st. This one lasted 32 years while the similarly controversial McDonald's on Haight St. shuttered in 2018 after 50 years of business.

The Market Street Burger King abruptly closes following another recent health complaint, ending a 32-year run of giving San Francisco the runs. https://t.co/6CUK500W6t — SFist (@SFist) October 3, 2019

This particular Burger King location was closed briefly in 2016 for health code violations and had received several this past summer, as well.

It has been described by some as the "worst Burger King in the world" & things reportedly got so bad there recently that the employees just up & left one day.

Yelp reviews noted food being scattered all over the floor and birds flying around inside.

