World's Biggest Bounce House Coming To The South Bay In July

Big Bounce America is hitting the road for the summer and stopping in northern California for a few weekends. It'll be in Sacramento for the weekends of June 28-30 & July 5-7 and then it will be in Morgan Hill for the weekends of July 12 - 14 & July 19 - 21.

One ticket gets you a 3 hour pass and access to the three big attractions:

The World’s Biggest Bounce House

The Giant - America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course

airSPACE – Slides, Ball Pits, a 60ft tall maze and more

There's toddler, junior, big kid, and adult sessions with tickets ranging between $16-$30 each.

The Bay Area stop will be at the Morgan Hill Soccer Complex (16500 Condit Road) and for more info head to the Facebook event page.

For tickets and dates for all family & adult sessions head thebigbounceamerica.com.