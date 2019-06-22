World's Biggest Bounce House Coming To The South Bay In July
Big Bounce America is hitting the road for the summer and stopping in northern California for a few weekends. It'll be in Sacramento for the weekends of June 28-30 & July 5-7 and then it will be in Morgan Hill for the weekends of July 12 - 14 & July 19 - 21.
The 2019 Big Bounce America Tour is well underway! Tag your friends below so they don’t miss out! --♀️ -- Our full touring schedule can be found at our website! #linkinbio
One ticket gets you a 3 hour pass and access to the three big attractions:
- The World’s Biggest Bounce House
- The Giant - America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course
- airSPACE – Slides, Ball Pits, a 60ft tall maze and more
There's toddler, junior, big kid, and adult sessions with tickets ranging between $16-$30 each.
Adults Only sessions available at every location on our 2019 tour! -- Feel like a kid again on the World’s Biggest Bounce House --♂️
The Bay Area stop will be at the Morgan Hill Soccer Complex (16500 Condit Road) and for more info head to the Facebook event page.
For tickets and dates for all family & adult sessions head thebigbounceamerica.com.