World's Biggest Bounce House Coming To Oakland In September

August 2, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Bay Area News

After a stint in the south bay this past July, Big Bounce America will return to the Bay Area for a pair of weekends when it comes to Lowell Park (1180 14th St.) in Oakland on the weekend of September 6th - 8th & 13th - 15th.

The 2019 Big Bounce America Tour is well underway! Tag your friends below so they don’t miss out! --‍♀️ -- Our full touring schedule can be found at our website! #linkinbio

A post shared by Big Bounce (@thebigbounceamerica) on

One ticket gets you a 3 hour pass and access to the three big attractions: 

  • The World’s Biggest Bounce House
  • The Giant - America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course
  • airSPACE – Slides, Ball Pits, a 60ft tall maze and more

There's toddler, junior, big kid, and adult sessions with tickets ranging between $16-$30 each. 

Adults Only sessions available at every location on our 2019 tour! -- Feel like a kid again on the World’s Biggest Bounce House --‍♂️

A post shared by Big Bounce (@thebigbounceamerica) on

Check out the Facebook event page here & tickets can be found here.

Tags: 
Big Bounce America
Oakland