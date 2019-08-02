World's Biggest Bounce House Coming To Oakland In September
After a stint in the south bay this past July, Big Bounce America will return to the Bay Area for a pair of weekends when it comes to Lowell Park (1180 14th St.) in Oakland on the weekend of September 6th - 8th & 13th - 15th.
The 2019 Big Bounce America Tour is well underway! Tag your friends below so they don’t miss out! --♀️ -- Our full touring schedule can be found at our website! #linkinbio
One ticket gets you a 3 hour pass and access to the three big attractions:
- The World’s Biggest Bounce House
- The Giant - America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course
- airSPACE – Slides, Ball Pits, a 60ft tall maze and more
There's toddler, junior, big kid, and adult sessions with tickets ranging between $16-$30 each.
Adults Only sessions available at every location on our 2019 tour! -- Feel like a kid again on the World’s Biggest Bounce House --♂️
Check out the Facebook event page here & tickets can be found here.