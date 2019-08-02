World's Biggest Bounce House Coming To Oakland In September

After a stint in the south bay this past July, Big Bounce America will return to the Bay Area for a pair of weekends when it comes to Lowell Park (1180 14th St.) in Oakland on the weekend of September 6th - 8th & 13th - 15th.

One ticket gets you a 3 hour pass and access to the three big attractions:

The World’s Biggest Bounce House

The Giant - America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course

airSPACE – Slides, Ball Pits, a 60ft tall maze and more

There's toddler, junior, big kid, and adult sessions with tickets ranging between $16-$30 each.

Check out the Facebook event page here & tickets can be found here.