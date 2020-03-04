World Health Organization Warns Against Using Cash Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Speaking with The Telegraph, the World Health Organization has advised that people use contactless payment when making transactions. Warning that contanimated bills could be a reason for the spread of the Coronavirus from country to country.

The COVID-19 virus can stick to banknotes for several days and increase the chance of contracting the virus for those holding it. It is recommended that you wash your hands quickly after handling cash.

On Wednesday night California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the state after a California man died who had contracted the virus on a cruise ship.

