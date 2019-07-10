The World Dog Surfing Championships Return To The Bay Area In August

For a fourth consecutive year the first Saturday in August means that it's time for the World Dog Surfing Championships at Pacifica's Linda Mar State Beach.

World Dog Surfing Championships in Dogster Magazine, August edition.

Various events will be held from 9 AM - 2 PM on August 3rd as pups hope to bring home the Golden Surfie award. There will also be a ball fetch competition, dog beach fashion contest, dog adoptions, a Surf Dog Village with partner tents and activities, and more.

The event is free to attend, but if you think you & your dog have what it takes you can learn more & register here. Categories range from small to very large dogs & tandem heats.

See you there?