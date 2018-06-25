World Dog Surfing Championship Returns To Pacifica In August
A unique event returns to the Bay Area on Saturday August 4. The World Dog Surfing Championships will be happening at Pacifica's Linda Mar State Beach from 9 AM - 2 PM that day & you should definitely go.
Limited Edition World Dog Surfing Championships poster features @roxy.the.surfing.boston and created for a special pre-event at @petfoodexpress Pacifica with @justfoodfordogs on July 7th . . . Image by @chrismleungphoto @dayton_lindsey @visitpacifica_ca @pacificamag @clubcard #dog #dogs #dogsurfingchampionships #dogsurfing #surfing #surfdog #surfingdog #pets #dogfood #lindamarbeach
Not only will there be dog surfing competitions, but also a ball fetch competition, dog beach fashion contest, dog adoptions, a Surf Dog Village with partner tents and activities & much more.
It's free to attend, but if you'd like to have your dog participate in the competitions you can register here. All the money goes to charity.
For more, visit Surfdogchampionships.com.