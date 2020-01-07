'Workaholics' Stars Blake Anderson And Anders Holm To Play BottleRock Napa 2020

When looking through the BottleRock Napa 2020 lineup you might not have recognized the names Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango. That would be the Bay's own Blake Anderson and his 'Workaholics' co-star Anders Holm.

Anderson is from Concord and attended Clayton Valley High. He's also previously DJ'd under the Uncle Blazer name and has performed with Anders (DJ Ango) several times previously, but it doesn't appear that they've played an official set since back in 2016.

We'll see if they turn up in the Silent Disco, or another stage, but we're excited to see them in Napa on Memorial Day Weekend. 3-day passes are on sale now.