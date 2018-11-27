Woodstock 50th Anniversary Reportedly Eyeing Daft Punk, Pearl Jam, And More

November 27, 2018
More music festivals are being announced for 2019 on a daily basis & one that could return next summer won't be in the Bay Area, but it would be very notable. We've told you that Woodstock is reportedly eyeing a 50th anniversary festival & more info has leaked in regards to its setup & artists they would approach.

Festival insider The Festive Owl leaked details from early 2018 that listed artists the festival would approach include classic rock legends, today's biggest rock bands, country acts, & even the biggest names in EDM. Daft Punk, The Who, Pearl Jam, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Skrillex, Santana, and Foo Fighters are just a fraction of the names they planned to approach for the 3-day festival. 

Woodstock previously celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1994 & 30th anniversary in 1999 with huge lineups. We'll what Woodstock '19 has in store shortly.

