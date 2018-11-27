Woodstock 50th Anniversary Reportedly Eyeing Daft Punk, Pearl Jam, And More

More music festivals are being announced for 2019 on a daily basis & one that could return next summer won't be in the Bay Area, but it would be very notable. We've told you that Woodstock is reportedly eyeing a 50th anniversary festival & more info has leaked in regards to its setup & artists they would approach.

LEAK — More info is emerging on a possible Woodstock 50th anniversary celebration(s?) including the possibility of a new event named 'Journey On': 6+ stages, 35,000+ people, Woodstock legends + more.



*This event remains UNCONFIRMED. Although official 50th teasers have started. pic.twitter.com/3PCOMU0tAh — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) November 16, 2018

Festival insider The Festive Owl leaked details from early 2018 that listed artists the festival would approach include classic rock legends, today's biggest rock bands, country acts, & even the biggest names in EDM. Daft Punk, The Who, Pearl Jam, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Skrillex, Santana, and Foo Fighters are just a fraction of the names they planned to approach for the 3-day festival.

Woodstock previously celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1994 & 30th anniversary in 1999 with huge lineups. We'll what Woodstock '19 has in store shortly.