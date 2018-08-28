Women's-Only Rideshare Service Coming To San Francisco

August 28, 2018
A rideshare service that is focused on the safety & empowerment of women is set to arrive in San Francisco & other major cities this fall.  

Safr is catered to women who would prefer to have female rideshare drivers & has come about as a response to recent sexual assault allegations against drivers from prominent rideshare companies.

The app gives both riders & female drivers the option of who they want, or don't want to pick up. Safr says that their drivers a background checked & there's also real-time monitoring on all rides & an SOS button in the event of an emergency.

For the latest on Safr, follow their Twitter.

