Women's-Only Rideshare Service Coming To San Francisco

A rideshare service that is focused on the safety & empowerment of women is set to arrive in San Francisco & other major cities this fall.

Safr is catered to women who would prefer to have female rideshare drivers & has come about as a response to recent sexual assault allegations against drivers from prominent rideshare companies.

The app gives both riders & female drivers the option of who they want, or don't want to pick up. Safr says that their drivers a background checked & there's also real-time monitoring on all rides & an SOS button in the event of an emergency.

At Safr, we are open to hearing opposing points of view. However, we stand by our mission. Safr is not about segregation, it is about choice. Isn't that what empowerment is all about?



