Woman Posts Expletive-Laden Rant About Jack White's No Phone Policy - Goes Viral

Jack White recently shared a video on his official Instagram of a woman who attended a recent Raconteurs show at The Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina. Life & style blogger, Katelyn Sailor, was at the show with her husband, Kyle, and expressed frustration over the no phone policy. A policy that White has enforced at his solo shows and The Raconteurs shows dating back to last year. Here's the rant with NSFW language:

“fuck you jack white” A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) on Sep 4, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

Jack White, who recently said that he doesn't own a cell phone, has fans put their phones in Yondr pouches during shows & they can use a designated phone area if they need to access their cell phones.

Going further White said "if you can’t just put that [phone> down for an hour and experience life in a real way, that’s sad. And it’s maybe even sadder that you had to be told to do it. That you didn’t naturally want to do it on your own.”

White clearly got a kick out of the Katelyn Sailor's reaction to the policy and on Thursday she took to Instagram to point out that she was clearly being sarcastic in her Instagram story that has now been posted all over the place. She mentioned that she's been receiving mean comments from Jack White fans and that they need to stop coming after her over what she says was all a big joke for her followers. You can watch her response in her Instagram stories here.